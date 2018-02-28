The Mesachie Lake Citizens group rallied in front of the CVRD headquarters Wednesday to demand the reinstatement of their fire chief and his deputy. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Reinstate our fire chief, Mesachie Lake Citizens group demands

Residents want fire chief and deputy reinstated

The Mesachie Lake Citizens group is demanding that their community’s former fire chief and his deputy be reinstated.

Members of the group braved the rain and the cold on Wednesday to hold a rally in front of the Cowichan Valley Regional District headquarters in Duncan urging the district to rehire former fire chief Gary Eve and his former deputy chief Owen Robertson.

Organizer Brenda Bernhardt said it’s fitting that the rally was held on Anti-Bullying Day.

She said the group rallied to remind the CVRD’s board of directors that it was elected to protect the public, not to endanger her community.

“It’s exciting to be part of a democracy,” Bernhardt said as she marched with more than a dozen others.

“The CVRD’s board must fulfill the laws of this province and provide a letter to Gary Eve and Owen Robertson stating the reasons for their dismissal, and it has to be a just cause. The community of Mesachie Lake is being treated poorly on this issue and that’s not okay.”

The CVRD announced in January that the Mesachie Lake fire department would be put on an “operational pause” as of Jan. 24 to allow an independent consultant to conduct a third-party review of the department.

The district also announced that Eve and Robertson, long-time members of the fire department, were being terminated at the same time, but provided no explanation for the firings.

RELATED STORY: NEW GROUP WANTS ANSWERS

After a public outcry, the fire department resumed operations on Feb. 2 under the temporary leadership of Kevin Smith who the CVRD said served as chief a number of years ago.

CVRD chairman Jon Lefebure and the district have not given any reasons for the sudden termination for Eve and Robertson, stating the issue is a personnel matter that can’t be discussed in public.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women
Next story
Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Just Posted

Black Tie Awards bigger and better than ever

More than 150 nominations received

Black Tie Awards received 155 nominations this year

Organizers say most ever

Reinstate our fire chief, Mesachie Lake Citizens group demands

Residents want fire chief and deputy reinstated

Crowdfunding started to help with Darreld Rayner funeral expenses

Friends are stepping up with a Gofundme campaign to helpf the family at a tough time

Cowichan Valley athletes experience success at Winter Games

Athletes from the Cowichan Valley put together some outstanding performances at the… Continue reading

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Former Black Press publisher honoured for industry contributions

Don Kendall being honoured by community newspaper association

B.C. parents to get online assistance on cyberbullying

Pink Shirt Day brings new fund to help protect kids from exploitation

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Vancouver, Canucks to host 2019 NHL entry draft

Commissioner Bettman announces draft back in Canada for first time since 2009

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Most Read