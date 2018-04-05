Referendum on the amalgamation of Duncan and North Cowichan set for June 23. (File photo)

Referendum on amalgamation set for June 23

Voters to decide on joining Duncan and North Cowichan

The referendum on the amalgamation of the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan will be held on June 23.

After an unexpectedly long review of the issue, B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson has finally given the green light for the referendum to proceed early this summer.

RELATED STORY: MINISTER CREATES UNCERTAINTY

“We have been anticipating the arrival of this letter [from Robinson] and are pleased that the province has declared a referendum date,” said North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure.

“Residents now have the opportunity to shape the future of our communities and we are eager to learn the result of their votes.”

An impartial information campaign led by an external consultant will begin in May to provide information to the public in the weeks leading up to the referendum on June 23.

Residents are expected to be able to seek answers to their questions through a number of channels, including a dedicated website, a call-in line and several open houses, then determine for themselves whether the two municipalities should amalgamate.

“It is very important that people become fully informed and seek clarification on any remaining questions they may have,” said Duncan Mayor Phil Kent.

“I encourage everyone to participate fully in the process and then make their own determination.”

Hopes had been high that the referendum would be held sometime in early April, but it took longer than anticipated for Robinson to approve the process.

As part of the 2014 municipal elections, both Duncan and North Cowichan councils agreed to include on the ballot a non-binding opinion question in regards to exploring the costs and benefits of amalgamating the two municipalities.

In North Cowichan, 68 per cent of those casting ballots voted in favour of conducting an amalgamation study, and in Duncan, 52 per cent of voters were also in favour.

Amalgamation of the two communities was recommended by the 36-member Citizen’s Assembly last spring after a lengthy review.

RELATED STORY: CITIZENS ASSEMBLY VOTES FOR AMALGAMATION

The assembly cited a number of benefits to amalgamation, but said the cost-savings to taxpayers from such a move would be “negligible”.

Both councils decided to hold the referendum, pending permission from the ministry, and had indicated that holding the vote in the spring of 2018 was preferable.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More support needed for those aging with autism
Next story
Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

Just Posted

Ladysmith RCMP member nearly hit by fleeing stolen vehicle

Tense moments during routine patrol off Shell Beach Road

Referendum on amalgamation set for June 23

Voters to decide on joining Duncan and North Cowichan

Hird and Tuplin take top honours at CVWC awards

Provincial champs recognized as Most Outstanding Wrestlers

Valley schools send big contingent to basketball Island Seniors Classic

Brentwood, Shawnigan, Cow High all represented

New Duncan overdose prevention site draws public debate

“I think no matter where it is the community will have a negative response.”

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

More support needed for those aging with autism

According to a report individuals with autism need support and resources as they age

Officials call baby’s death and Alberta family’s illness ‘weird’

Investigators look for answers in baby’s death on Alberta First Nation

Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?

‘It’s one of those adventures in life. Try something, try new things.’

Most Read