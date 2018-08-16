Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

  • Aug. 16, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

With fires raging across the province, the Canadian Red Cross is launching an appeal for donations to help people impacted by this summer’s wildfires now and in the weeks and months ahead.

“More than 3,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes this summer and there continues to be more than 560 wildfires burning across the province,” said Kimberley Nemrava, Canadian Red Cross Vice-President, British Columbia and Yukon.

“With the donations from generous Canadians, the Red Cross will help ensure people are cared for now and as they start their recovery.”

READ MORE: ‘There’s been a lot of devastation:’ man whose family lost homes in B.C. fire

The Canadian Red Cross works alongside the province, local authorities, and First Nations leadership to plan how to help those affected by the wildfires.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the BC fires can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Previous story
Have you seen this white Ford flatdeck truck? It’s stolen
Next story
B.C. program to educate parents reduces ‘shaken baby syndrome’ by 35%

Just Posted

Maple Mountain fire ‘under control’, no longer actively burning

Workers still looking for hot spots

Have you seen this white Ford flatdeck truck? It’s stolen

North Cowichan/ Duncan Mounties ask for help in locating a stolen truck

Cowichan Valley Regional District auditing roadside recycling due to costly contamination

Many residents need recycling education

UPDATE: Chemainus woman feeling ‘vulnerable’ after break-in, theft of statue

Stolen in Chemainus on Aug. 14

Motorsport Circuit opens doors for Motor Gathering

A fabulous mix of vehicles will be on display in Duncan for car fans and their families to enjoy

B.C. wildfires 2018: Hazy skies impacting crews in spotting new fires

18,000 people are on an evacuation alert, with 3,000 homes under an evacuation order

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

B.C. program to educate parents reduces ‘shaken baby syndrome’ by 35%

Period of PURPLE Crying was launched nearly a decade ago

UPDATED: Vancouver Island community under evacuation alert due to wildfire

BC Wildfire Service says steep terrain near Zeballos poses challenge as “out of control” wildfire approaches homes

B.C. golfer, just 23, scores the rare albatross

Six-million-to-one shot a first for the Terrace club

Fredericton widow swears at Trudeau during condolence call

Widow of man killed in Fredericton shooting says she swore at Trudeau during condolence call.

Tim Hortons promises leaky lids on coffee cups to be phased out

Tim Hortons looks to rebuild its brand with better lid, new marketing campaign

Most Read