No changes are anticipated for recreation facilities regardless of how the amalgamation referendum goes. (Citizen file)

Recreation unlikely to change with amalgamation

North Cowichan and Duncan currently operate separate recreational facilities

Patrons of recreation and sports venues in the Cowichan Valley shouldn’t expect any changes, regardless of how the amalgamation referendum turns out.

“We don’t anticipate any impact,” said Ernie Mansueti, North Cowichan’s director of parks, forestry and recreation.

North Cowichan and Duncan currently operate separate recreational facilities, and it is likely that they would continue to be operated by a new municipal body if one is established. McAdam and Rotary parks are the major facilities run by the City of Duncan, while Fuller Lake Arena is one of the bigger venues in North Cowichan that would be affected. Duncan already has a stake in the Cowichan Aquatic Centre, which is operated by North Cowichan.

“The money they are paying into our facilities, whether it is one municipality or two, that won’t change,” Mansueti explained, noting that logistics would have to be worked out by the transition manager.

Amalgamation also shouldn’t effect the Cowichan Sportsplex, which is operated by an independent society, but which the municipalities pay into.

Any discussion of regional recreation, which is also under consideration for a possible referendum across the Cowichan Valley Regional District, is also unlikely to be affected by amalgamation.

Previous story
BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

Just Posted

Vancouver Island couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy

Proposal, wedding and baby announcement all based around the movies

Caps add top midget goal-scorer

Cariboo’s Hunter Floris commits to Cowichan

JB Bulldogs show no signs of slowing down

Cowichan peewees taking big steps in their process

T.W. Paterson column: Almost from day one Duncan has sought to expand its boundaries

When Duncan separated from N. Cowichan, some feared that the Municipality would lose its charter

Lake Flashback: Spirit Pole arrives, bus fails to show up, and faller has lucky escape in this week’s selection

We’ve got a big celebration, a major disappointment, and an all-too-common injury of bygone days

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Nine of 13 Canadian players in Major League Baseball batted left in the 2016 season

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria engineering students to work with B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

Buses that can carry more passengers will curb hitchiking along the Highway of Tears, officials hope

B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’

2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Environment Canada say winds reached more than 120 kilometres per hour at the peak

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

The actress from Toronto has asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $4 million

Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

meeting with Kim seemed outlandish just a few months ago when the two leaders were trading threats

Most Read