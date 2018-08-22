The Cowichan Aquatic Centre, Frank Jameson Community Centre, Fuller Lake Arena, the Island Savings Centre, Cowichan Lake Recreation and South Cowichan Recreation will all be connected via RecCowichan come Aug. 30. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen file)

RecCowichan to automate recreation registration

Second time is a charm in attempt to link region’s rec facilities

Try and try again. That’s what North Cowichan and its partners are doing with regard to the automation of recreation registration.

The first attempt at an online recreation system, RecConnect, failed before it reached the point of widespread use and the municipality, along with the Cowichan Valley Regional District and the Town of Ladysmith quickly abandoned it.

After some investigation into alternatives, a new system, RecCowichan, was selected and will launch on Aug. 30.

“Staff from all three local governments have been working closely to deliver this exciting regional partnership,” said John Elzinga, the CVRD’s general manager of Community Services. “This partnership aims to save residents time and effort, recognizing that people recreate across the entire Cowichan region.”

That means folks from around the region can phone or visit any recreation facility within the CVRD to register for a class, lesson, program or training delivered at any location. A unified website will also make things easier. Registrants can sign up at www.reccowichan.ca come the end of the month.

But it’s not going to be a seamless transition.

“Merging the independent recreation systems across municipalities is a big feat,” said Don Stewart, North Cowichan’s deputy director of Parks, Forestry and Recreation. “We ask that residents be patient as we launch the new registration software and transition to a new system. Give yourself some extra time on and after Aug. 30 to register for your recreation activities.”

Patrons need to know that anyone with a current account will need to create a new one and/or verify their information with the launch of the new system. Those who have already updated their account information will receive an email by Aug. 30 with login information for online access.

Facility users with a membership card will be issued a new card the first time they visit a recreation facility on or after Aug. 30; remaining membership time or visit balances will be transferred to the new card.


Drunk driver pulls into restricted police parking lot

