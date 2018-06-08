Reader response strong to pipeline purchase

Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, holds jars of water given to him at an oil pipeline protest at his Duncan office on March 23. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Spend it on anything but the pipeline. That’s what most of our readers are saying online about the $4.5 billion the federal Liberal government is spending to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets. Anything else, please, but not the pipeline.

Christine Wilcox started a list on the Citizen’s Facebook page:

“Affordable housing, more rehabilitation facilities, clean water for First Nations communities- the list is endless!”she wrote. “Certainly not this huge waste of money.”

Helping our vunerable citizens topped Diana Adams’s list as well.

“Anything else… Housing for low income families, resources for homeless people. Food for those who go hungry everyday. If we have this much money noone should be without shelter food or water…” she wrote.

It didn’t stop there.

“Clean energy transitioning away from fossil fuel reliance, education, healthcare, law enforcement on life altering street drugs, our pensioners that spent their lives building what we have now, veterans who have risked their lives for the country, housing, the most effective sewage treatment plants, preservation of whats left of Canadas beauty,” added Earl Simon Edwards.

Karen Holmes called for medical support for seniors, free senior living, free university and group homes to support kids on the streets, along with more doctors and nurses.

Erin O’keefe Whiteford thought renewable energy was a better purchase.

“Wind turbines…..solar…..tidal turbines,” she wrote.

“The money spent on this stupid pipeline could have fixed the drinking water crisis in every reservation in this country,” wrote Sara Evans. “So much for reconciliation.”

Dozens upon dozens of comments echoed similar sentiments.

“There are so many things wrong with this decision, it’s hard to know where to start the list. I’m so disappointed in the Liberals’ decision on this,” wrote Mary Harrison.

While the majority were horrified, others were not.

“That is a good investment for the government. It will create revenue far greater than the 4.5 billion,” wrote Andrew S. Balsor.

“Good news bring on the pipelin,” wrote Ken Schmidt.

“I’m with you let’s get this thing built,” wrote Jim Carroll.

“As much as many won’t admit, we need it, rely on it and will benefit from it. A leak is just as likely as being in a car accident. Nothing is 100% guaranteed,” wrote Kena Williams.



