Read, Play and Win at Family Literacy Day in Duncan

A free family event at the Island Savings Centre is taking over the facility’s gymnasium on July 25.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Family Literacy Day activities are being presented by the Island Savings Centre and Vancouver Island Regional Library.

“It’s a great opportunity to get people thinking about all sorts of variations of literacy,” said Denise Williams, Child and Youth programmer with the CVRD.

Would you believe literacy isn’t just about reading?

The all-ages event will promote different types of literacy including physical literacy, numeracy, digital literacy and musical literacy through games, activity stations and challenges.

“There’ll be lots of fun and even prizes,” Williams noted.

Some of the activities planned include: book bowling, giant Boggle, Lego or sculpture challenges, a bean bag toss number challenges, a cartooning station, a price guess game and a codeappillar’obstacle course.

A passport system will help children keep track of what stations and activities they’ve completed.

For more information give the ISC a call at 250-748-PLAY (7529).



