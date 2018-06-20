Re/Max of Duncan under new ownership

Cal Kaiser and Doyle Childs are the new owners of Re/Max of Duncan, here getting the key from retiring Cordell Ensign. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Re/Max of Duncan has new owners.

Cal Kaiser, a Re/Max of Duncan realtor for the past 20 years, and Doyle Childs, formerly from Cunningham & Rivard Appraisals, have taken over the 30-year-old real estate firm from the retiring Cordell Ensign.

Kaiser, who is also the co-chairman of marketing for this year’s B.C. Summer Games that will be held in the Cowichan Valley, said he felt the time was right to take on an ownership stake in the business, and he jumped at the opportunity when it arose.

He said he realized he needed a partner to come on board, so he’s pleased that Childs, a real estate appraiser for 25 years, decided to take the plunge into business ownership with him as well.

“Doyle, who I’ve known for more than 20 years, was looking for a challenge as well,” Kaiser said.

“He is now working on getting his real estate licence and he will work mostly with commercial real estate.”

Kaiser said he and Childs have already hired six new realtors at Re/Max of Duncan, bringing the total number of realtors to 34, and plans are to hire more.

He also said Jodi Hill has been appointed as the new office manager.

Among the realtors at Re/Max of Duncan is Don McClintock, who is the company’s managing broker and the president of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board for 2018.

“I’ll be spending a lot of my time training and helping our younger realtors be the best they can be,” Kaiser said.

“We already have a lot of experience here, and we have the most qualified staff of any real estate office in this area. I don’t see myself as the boss in this office. I’m here to serve our realtors and help them be as happy and successful as possible.”

Kaiser said the office building, located at 472 Trans Canada Hwy., has also been totally renovated on the inside, and the exterior is also expected to be upgraded as soon as Re/Max of Duncan gets a work permit from the City of Duncan.

“We’re going to have a brand new look,” he said.

“We’re also moving toward being a paperless office as we progress into being a more technology-based company.”

Kaiser said the real estate market in the Valley continues to boom, like much of the rest of Vancouver Island, while the pricing still remains affordable in this region.

“The markets continue to go crazy, but it will eventually hit a saturation point because real estate can only go up so much in value,” he said.

“But while I expect the prices will reach a plateau, I don’t see the prices dropping anytime soon.”



