Nanaimo RCMP warning public and businesses about counterfeit $5, $10 and $50 bills. (Black Press file)

RCMP warning of counterfeit cash being spent across Island

Suspect accused of passing fake $5, $10 and $50 at gas stations and for lottery tickets

Police are warning businesses and the public about a man who has allegedly been spending counterfeit money across Vancouver Island.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the suspect is accused of passing $5, $10 and $50 bills, frequently spending money at gas stations and to buy lottery tickets.

“The male is described as 5-foot-9 inches, around 40 years old, approximately 180 pounds and brown hair with receding hairline,” said Const. Sara Clark in the press release. “He is often wearing black track pants, white shoes, black jacket as well as either a white or blue T-shirt. He drives a matte grey, older Ford pickup truck with a white canopy.”

Clark is asking the public and business employees to watch out for the suspect and to remain vigilant when dealing with currency.

If anyone has information or sees the suspect, they are asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Nanaimo Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

