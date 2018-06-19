RCMP seek suspect after Duncan woman assaulted

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for information from the public about an assault on a woman on Monday.

“On June 18 at approximately 5 a.m., a female was assaulted outside of her home on Ypres Street in Duncan when she refused a man further access to her property,” said Const. Pam Bolton, First Nations Policing Liaison Officer, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “The police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in the assault.”

The man is described as First Nations, 18-19 years old, 5 foot 10 in height, clean shaven with a little stubble, and medium length hair.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, black ball cap and a blue string backpack, Bolton said in a news release.

Mounties are urging the public to call 911 or 250-748-5522 when you encounter someone suspicious on or around your property, and, if you have any further information regarding this incident, please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com.

You can also text a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.