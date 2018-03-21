RCMP searching for man wanted on sexual assault charges

William Meers is known to frequent the Duncan area

The Sooke RCMP are on the lookout for a man known to frequent the Duncan area.

William Meers is wanted on two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault and seven counts of breech of recognizance.

He is described as an Aboriginal male, 173 cm tall (5-foot-8), 70 kg (155 lbs), with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who encounters Meers or knows of his whereabouts should contact the local RCMP.

“Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend Meers,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of North District RCMP advised.

Previous story
Cowichan philanthropy group kick-starts successful mentor drive
Next story
LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

Just Posted

VIDEO: Council assures minor baseball coaches: It’s Play Ball!

Worried coaches, wanted reassurance that field would be regulation sized for league play

RCMP searching for man wanted on sexual assault charges

William Meers is known to frequent the Duncan area

VIDEO: Community garden progress is ‘interesting journey’: Cara Smith

Since the garden was forced to move to Ravine Park, its supporters have been heartened by support

Cowichan philanthropy group kick-starts successful mentor drive

Mentors are needed more than ever

United plays hard to the finish in U21 league finale

Cowichan places third in debut season

VIDEO: Council assures minor baseball coaches: It’s Play Ball!

Worried coaches, wanted reassurance that field would be regulation sized for league play

Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Province warning rabbit owners after confirmed cases of deadly virus

Testing confirmed feral rabbits in Nanaimo and Delta had died from rabbit hemorrhagic disease

Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Churchill had painted the work in 1929 during visit to an area near Field

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

Island Good program makes it easier to shop locally

New labelling initiative to be tested in grocery stores

B.C. announces $175 million to cut hip, knee surgery wait times

Premier John Horgan said money will allow for a 34-per-cent increase in surgeries

Most Read