Ladysmith firefighters spray water onto the north side of a home to stop a fire from spreading to a neighbouring residence. (Mike Gregory Photo)

RCMP probe suspicious house fire in Ladysmith

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating the cause of a fire in the south end of town that has left a house destroyed.

The blaze at the rancher-style home on Battie Drive erupted shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Ladysmith, North Oyster, Chemainus and Crofton all responded to the scene as smoke billowed out from all sides of the residence. No one was home at the time.

“The fire started pretty quick and took hold pretty quick and our concern when we got here was the exposures to the other sides. It takes a lot of water and a lot of energy to put these fires out,” said Ladysmith Fire Chief Ray Delcourt.

A neighbour was able to rescue a German Shepherd from a secondary residence in the backyard prior to crews arriving on scene.

After about an hour flames were still visible burning up through the roof.

A family member told the Chronicle that the late husband of the woman who lives in the house built it over two decades ago.

“It’s a sad day. The family has been here for 26 years and their stuff isn’t there anymore,” Delcourt added.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue and RCMP are both conducting investigations into the cause of the fire.

More details will be provided as they become available.

 

A Ladysmith firefighter sprays water onto a home that caught fire on Battie Drive Wednesday morning. (Mike Gregory Photo)

Dexter the German Shepherd who was rescued from a secondary suite on the property by a neighbour. (Mike Gregory Photo)

The cause of the fire on Battie Drive is under investigation by Ladysmith Fire Rescue and RCMP. (Mike Gregory Photo)

MP asks if Prime Minister 'smokes pot' after $4.5B pipeline purchase
Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver's finger to appear in court tomorrow

