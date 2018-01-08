Ladysmith RCMP arrested a man following a five hour standoff on Saturday. (Chris Bush Photo)

RCMP make arrest following standoff in rural Ladysmith

A police standoff in rural Ladysmith came to a peaceful conclusion after five hours on Saturday with one person taken into custody.

The incident began just after 2 p.m. when a male in his late 40s entered the Chuckwagon Market on Cedar Road and allegedly began verbally accosting the teenager behind the counter.

Ladysmith RCMP received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding the behaviour of the man, who is described as 6’2 and 240 lbs.

He is currently facing other criminal charges before the courts.

Staff Sgt. Ken Brissard said no threats were uttered but the man allegedly behaved “assaultive” towards the employee.

“You don’t have to make physical contact with somebody to be charged with assault if my body language is such that you take me as being assaultive, that you’re scared,” said Staff Sgt. Ken Brissard.

When Ladysmith RCMP arrived on scene the man had already made his way back home and refused to come outside.

Dana, the assistant manager at the Chuckwagon, said the man had stopped in twice earlier in the morning and appeared to be agitated when he came back.

“That third time when he came in he seemed to be a bit agitated…this is the first time I’ve ever seen him go off like that,” she said. “We asked him to leave and that’s that’s when he went across the street started beating up on his vehicle.”

A negotiator was called in as well as the RCMP ERT for the Island but the man was apprehended shortly before their arrival.

“He was arrested, he remains in custody and he’ll appear before the courts tomorrow morning (Tuesday),” Brissard said.

Previous story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules
Next story
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Just Posted

Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association video has gone viral

Video has received more than 500,000 hits worldwide in just a few days

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit Valley

Visit a kick off to Canadian tour

Peninsula councillors undecided on re-election as mayors declare early

With the 2018 municipal election slated for October 20, 2018, most of… Continue reading

Column: April referendum may have been overly optimistic

Robert’s column

Column: Refugee hurricanes and climate change

This story originates from the composite voices of young Afghan men

VIDEO: Kerry Park Minor Hockey are ready to chip Christmas trees at Cowichan Bay

The weather outside was frightful but volunteering with friends was still delightful.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

RCMP make arrest following standoff in rural Ladysmith

A police standoff in rural Ladysmith came to a peaceful conclusion after… Continue reading

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

Most Read