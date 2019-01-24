UPDATE: Kamloops shootings linked to organize crime

Mounties say two men are dead and a homicide investigation is underway

Police investigators outside hotels on Rogers Place, a short road just off Rogers Way in Kamlooops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

UPDATE: 2:36 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP are reporting Wednesday’s shooting incidents to be linked to organize crime.

Police were called to two separate hotels in the city after reports of a man lying in the parking lots of the hotels. It appeared both men had been shot and had to be taken to hospital.

Later the same day, a vehicle was found burning in the Barnharvale area. This vehicle matches the description of a vehicle seen in the area at the time of the second homicide.

Kamloops RCMP Major Crime Unit identified the victims as Cody Marcel Mathieu, 31-years-old from Kamloops. Mathieu was discovered outside the Super 8 Motel and was known to Kamloops police. The victim from the Comfort Inn and Suites was Rex Edward Gill, 44 from Penticton and was not previously known to Kamloops police.

There are currently approximately 50 investigators working on these homicide investigations, including Southeast District Major Crime Unit, Combines Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC and the Uniformed Gang Task Force.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie is confirming the shootings that took place in Kamloops on Wednesday were targeted and there is not believed to be a threat to the public.

Kamloops RCMP asks that anyone who may have been at either the Super 8 Hotel or Comfort Inn and Suites at the time of the shootings and had active dashcam videos or witnessed either shooting, to contact them.

——————-

The RCMP is urging the public to be vigilant in Kamloops, B.C., after two men were found with gunshot wounds outside separate hotels on Wednesday morning.

The Mounties say in a statement that both men have died from their injuries and they are classifying the deaths as homicides.

Police say they were called to the Super 8 Hotel at 6:50 a.m., where they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

At 8:50 a.m., another man was found outside the Comfort Inn and Suites.

Given that both shootings happened within two hours of each other and in public places, the RCMP are asking members of the public to be careful and report any suspicious activity they see in the community.

The RCMP says both uniform and plain clothes officers are investigating the incidents and no further details are immediately available.

