RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

The fast-approaching wildfire, sparked Thursday, forced the evacuation of five homes

Photos posted online today by Kimberley RCMP show them leading a herd of goats to safety, away from a fast-approaching wildfire.

I kid you not, #thisiswhatwedo. Ensuring the wellbeing of everyone and everything, Cpl. Bamber of the @KimberleyRCMP assisting the wildfire evacuation effort in Wycliffe by helping these goats get out safely. pic.twitter.com/ybu86ED5gN — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 20, 2018

The wildfire, sparked on Thursday July 19 in Wycliffe, B.C., forced the evacuation of five homes. One home and several outbuildings were destroyed as a result of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Look back: Homes evacuated at Wycliffe due to grass fire

The community of Wycliffe is located approximately 10km southeast of Kimberley.

As of Friday at 4:00 p.m., the BC Wildfire Service was reporting the wildfire of note at 6.7 hectares. At this time the cause of the fire is uncertain but it is suspected to be human caused.