RCMP asking driver to come forward in Jan. 31 Duncan hit and run

The pedestrian was then hit in the right leg, causing him to go up onto the hood of the car.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for the driver and passenger involved in a hit and run in Duncan on Jan. 31.

At about 10 p.m. at the Duncan Mall, a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at the mall exit west of the Shell gas station, waiting to turn right onto Trunk Road. A pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk and made eye contact and waved at the driver, who waved back.

The pedestrian was then hit in the right leg, causing him to go up onto the hood of the car and windshield. He suffered minor injuries. The driver left the scene without trying to help the man.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000s black Honda Civic with tinted windows. The driver and passenger were Caucasian women with blond hair.

Surveillance cameras from a neighbouring business caught the hit and run on video and police are asking those responsible to come forward.

If you have any information, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and cite File #19-1833, or, if you want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
B.C. woman is a prisoner to her breast implants
Next story
Date set for Sagmoen assault trial in Vernon

Just Posted

Weather postpones Duncan walk for missing and murdered, but support for families strong

Nasty weather was no match for people who are grieving the loss… Continue reading

Climbing event chalked up as a towering success

Five schools compete in Chalk n’ Choc at Mount Prevost School

Have you seen Raine Cook? Duncan woman missing

Cook was last seen in the Duncan area in the week before Feb. 8.

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Snow creates chaos for outdoor sports

Soccer and rugby hit hard by nature’s blast

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read