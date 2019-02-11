RCMP asking driver to come forward in Jan. 31 Duncan hit and run

The pedestrian was then hit in the right leg, causing him to go up onto the hood of the car.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for the driver and passenger involved in a hit and run in Duncan on Jan. 31.

At about 10 p.m. at the Duncan Mall, a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at the mall exit west of the Shell gas station, waiting to turn right onto Trunk Road. A pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk and made eye contact and waved at the driver, who waved back.

The pedestrian was then hit in the right leg, causing him to go up onto the hood of the car and windshield. He suffered minor injuries. The driver left the scene without trying to help the man.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000s black Honda Civic with tinted windows. The driver and passenger were Caucasian women with blond hair.

Surveillance cameras from a neighbouring business caught the hit and run on video and police are asking those responsible to come forward.

If you have any information, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and cite File #19-1833, or, if you want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).