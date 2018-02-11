Rash of elk poaching hits Cowichan Lake area

White snow makes it harder for the area’s Roosevelt elk to blend into the background. Poachers have been taking advantage. (Submitted)

“If you see an elk in the back of a vehicle for God’s sake get a licence number.”

There’s been another rash of elk poaching in the Lake Cowichan area confirms Valley Fish and Game Wilderness Watch’s Denis Martel.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said.

He declined to comment on where specifically it’s occuring because that’s only led to problems in the past, but he said it is indeed happening.

His advice to citizens?

“Be aware that there’s poaching going on. If you see something that doesn’t look right, if you see an elk in the back of a vehicle for God’s sake get a licence number. That’s the first thing you do,” he said. “Don’t approach the vehicle, just get a licence plate and call the RCMP or the Conservation office’s hotline at 1-877-952-7277.”

Elk poaching is an annual issue in the Lake Cowichan area, despite many residents going so far as to name their favourite animals as they wander about. Even so, poachers take advantage of the massive animals coming closer to civilization to forage for food that isn’t burried under the mountain snow.

“Just be aware of what’s going on out there and if you see anything peculiar call it in,” Martel said.



