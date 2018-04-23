Rash of car prowling reports in Cobble Hill noted by RCMP

Information from registration forms can be used for identity theft.

An RCMP crime prevention fanout email is warning residents in the Cobble Hill area of a recent increase in car prowling reports to the Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment.

“The incidents have not be isolated to one specific area but are more frequent in the Cobble Hill area off Cobble Hill Road,” said the notice issued by Shawnigan Lake RCMP Const. Ian Wetzel-Eden through the South Cowichan Community Policing Advisory Society. “The suspects are active in the late evening and are targeting unlocked vehicles. The culprit(s) leave items of value but often have moved the registration papers. Information from registration forms can be used for identity theft.”

Police are encouraging car owners and community members to be diligent in locking their vehicles and to report suspicious activity to the detachment at 250-743-5514.



