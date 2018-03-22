RainCoast Dog Rescue Society to hold Duncan courthouse protest April 3

The RainCoast Dog Rescue Society will hold a peaceful protest in front of the Duncan Courthouse against animal abuse and neglect on April 3 when the owners of Teddy, pictured, who died from neglect face a judge for the first time. (File photo)

The RainCoast Dog Rescue Society intends to move forward with a peaceful protest in front of the Duncan Courthouse against animal abuse and neglect on April 3.

Duncan’s Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley are to appear in court that day to answer to charges of animal cruelty after a dog, called Teddy, that was seized from their care died from severe neglect.

The recently formed “United for Paws” group had planned a rally in support of animal rights in front of the courthouse that morning as well.

But organizers were concerned that the protest could “get out of hand” and take away from the message United for Paws wants to convey to the community.

The United for Paws rally will now take place on March 25 at the Duncan Community Lodge, 2244 Moose Rd., beginning at 1 p.m.

But Jesse Adams, a spokesman for the Victoria-based RainCoast Dog Rescue Society, said he believes a peaceful protest in front of the courthouse when Joe and Tooshley make their court appearance won’t be anything but peaceful.

“I’m not worried about it,” he said.

“We will not deflect our peaceful and loving cause and goal because of a few ignorant people. They represent just one per cent of the people, not the rest of the 99 per cent that understand peace and love for change.”

Adams said the peaceful protest is not just about Teddy, but about the movement for better rights for all animals.

“We want to set a precedent with Teddy and ensure that this case is not just washed away,” he said.

“Animal cruelty and neglect goes on more than many people think.”

The society’s protest in front of the Duncan Courthouse on April 3 begins at 7:30 a.m.



