Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

As the weather cools to typical November temperatures, in comes the snow and rain.

Environment Canada has issued several snowfall warnings across B.C., including in the Peace River region, stretches of Highway 3, 97 and in the Shuswap.

In B.C.’s Peace River and along Highway 97 through the Pine Pass, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall this evening before tapering to flurries around noon on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster is calling for about 15 centimetres of snow from Eagle to Rogers Pass on Highway 1 and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

Rain mixed with snow will begin on the highway passes Saturday, the forecaster said, but freezing levels will lower and cause precipitation to change to heavy snow by the evening hours. The snow is expected to taper Sunday morning.

All the snow through B.C.’s Interior brings rainfall warnings for the Lower Mainland.

Anywhere from 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is anticipated to fall into Saturday night over Howe Sound and the northern parts of Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley. The rain will diminish Sunday morning as the system moves out of the region, Environment Canada said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer
Next story
2 friends help save life of B.C. man hit by 5-ton semi trailer

Just Posted

T.W. Paterson column: HMCS Alberni is long gone, but hasn’t been forgotten

Fifty-three years later, marine archaeologist Innes McCartney found, identified and filmed her hulk

Caps fall to Clippers in overtime

Cowichan hosts Trail on Saturday

Brentwood runners among leaders at Vancouver Island cross-country championships

Provincials in Nanaimo Saturday

North Cowichan’s new mayor ready to bring change

Al Siebring says he has a good team to work with

Lexi Bainas Column: Big names, bargain tickets, gingerbread: it’s all here folks

There’s so much talent in the Cowichan Valley. Let’s celebrate it

Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Cowichan Coffee Time: MacGregor ‘most collegial’

• Alistair MacGregor, Member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has been nominated under… Continue reading

2 friends help save life of B.C. man hit by 5-ton semi trailer

Jeremy Scholing and Matt Burnett performed life-saving measures after man struck on Lougheed Highway

12 charged after protest of debate featuring ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon

The accused have not been publicly identified but police say the charges include trespassing, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

B.C. dentist fills a need in the world’s poorest countries

What we do gives people hope. It’s a good feeling to help people who have so little”

‘I really just wanted one’: B.C. sanctuary for 300 bunnies to open next year

The sanctuary’s caretakers in Lake Country, B.C. are grateful for the help this year

Federal government rejects emergency order to protect killer whales

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the government does not believe an emergency order would be helpful

Most Read