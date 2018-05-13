Quick work helps clear up TCH accident: RCMP

A dump truck and a car collided Friday but a team effort really helped ease situation, police say

Mounties are thanking the public for quick action at an accident Friday, May 11.

According to Cst. Pam Bolton, First Nations Policing Liaison Officer for Duncan/North Cowichan RCMP, “On May 11, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a dump truck and car collided at the intersection of Beverly Street and the northbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

“The lone female occupant of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken by BC Ambulance Services to the hospital for further care. The driver of the truck was uninjured and is being supported by the Cowichan Valley Regional RCMP Victim Services.

“The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP want to thank the many local agencies, businesses and volunteer services that assisted at the scene.

“The teamwork allowed for a timely cleanup of the highway to get traffic moving on this Friday afternoon,” Bolton said.

