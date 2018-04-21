(Mackenzie Pulp Mill)

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

Environment and Climate Change Canada says Mackenzie Pulp Mill Corp. has been fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into British Columbia’s Williston Lake.

The government body says the company pleaded guilty Friday to depositing a deleterious substance into water frequented by fish, in violation of the pollution-prevention provisions of the Fisheries Act.

The offence relates to incidents in July 2014 and September 2016, when effluent coming from the mill was found to be harmful to fish.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says an investigation by enforcement officers found the mill’s treatment system had not properly treated the effluent before discharging it.

It says the company’s name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline
Next story
Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election

Just Posted

Smooth waters for Maple Bay Rowing Club regatta

Although things didn’t look promising in the days leading up to the… Continue reading

T.W. Paterson column: Nuggets gleaned from today’s news

Me, I’ll take the whoooo-OOO-ooo of the siren any day; it reminds me of the old newsreels

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

Mock drill prepares Cowichan Tribes for emergency

With the help of Holistic Emergency Preparedness & Response, Emergency Management BC,… Continue reading

JB Bulldogs pick up where they left off

Home openers for all three teams this Saturday

Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

UPDATED: 1 person dead after highway crash in Nanoose Bay

Accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Hillview Road

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Horgan speaks of government’s successes to ‘friends’ at CUPE BC convention

CUPE BC president Paul Faoro said was first time a B.C. premier addressed convention in some time

Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Crowe was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006

Most Read