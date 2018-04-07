Little brown bat wing with White Nose Syndrome. (submitted)

Public help wanted in Cowichan to keep eye on bat disease

White Nose Syndrome responsible for the deaths of millions of bats; could become factor on Island

The Thetis Island Nature Conservancy is asking for the public’s help with monitoring for White Nose Syndrome (WNS) in the Chemainus area, and on Thetis and Penelakut Islands.

WNS is a fungal disease responsible for the death of millions of bats in eastern North America which has been confirmed in Washington State. Although devastating for bats, WNS does not affect humans.

Because so little is known about where B.C. bats hibernate, researchers with the B.C. Community Bat Program are turning to the public for assistance in monitoring for the disease.

The typical first sign is bats flying during the winter, an unusual sighting at a time of year when bats are hibernating. Another sign of the presence of WNS is the appearance of dead bats as they succumb to the effects. Bat carcasses will be submitted for testing for White Nose Syndrome and would provide the earliest indication of the presence of the disease in B.C.

Reports of winter bat activity will help focus research, monitoring and protection efforts.

If you find a dead bat, report it to the CBP (1-855-922-2287, ext. 24 or info@bcbats.ca) as soon as possible for further information. People should never touch a dead bat with bare hands.

Any person or pet that’s been in direct contact with a bat will need further information regarding the risk of rabies.

Funded by the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, the Province of B.C., and the Habitat Stewardship Program, the B.C. Community Bat Program works with the government and others on public outreach activities, public reports of roosting bats in buildings, and a citizen-science bat monitoring program.

To contact the BC Community Bat Program, see www.bcbats.ca, email info@bcbats.ca or call 1-855-922-2287, ext. 24.

Previous story
B.C. survivor of Swift Current Broncos 1986 crash reflects on Humboldt tragedy

Just Posted

Public help wanted in Cowichan to keep eye on bat disease

White Nose Syndrome responsible for the deaths of millions of bats; could become factor on Island

Lions lift playoff banner

Bantam C team beats Oceanside in final

Sarah Simpson column: Easter a treat then and now

My dad stayed home and helped the Easter Bunny prepare for our special hunt

Big Read: locked out of the woods

Vancouver Islanders struggle to balance back country public access with private land protection

Thunder will begin play in May

Junior B lacrosse is coming back to the Cowichan Valley this summer.… Continue reading

Video shows car being trashed beside a lake west of Campbell River

A video showing people trashing a car at a lake near Campbell… Continue reading

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Chiefs join anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says he believes it’s his responsibility to help stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

B.C. survivor of Swift Current Broncos 1986 crash reflects on Humboldt tragedy

Peter Soberlak and other former Swift Current Broncos teammates headed to Saskatchewan

2 B.C. men facing 10 drugs, weapon charges after months-long probe

Delta relatives Elliott Eriq Bains, 19, and Devin Dallas Bains, 21, arrested and charged this week

B.C.’s ‘micro-preemie’ Ruby doing well at home

After four-and-a-half months in hospital, Salmon Arm infant growing, moving, smiling

UPDATED: Former BCHL hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash

Jaxon Joseph, son of former NHL player Chris Joseph, played centre for the Broncos

Most Read