Another public hearing on the Kingsview Developments project will be held in April. (Submitted graphic)

Public hearing on Kingsview Development in April

Project plans up to 1,300 housing units on the side of Mount Tzouhalem

The public will have another opportunity to provide input into the large and controversial Kingsview Developments project in April.

North Cowichan will hold a public hearing on the project after council gave the first two readings on March 7 to a bylaw to adopt a phased-development agreement with the project’s proponent prior to the development of the lands beyond the first phase of the project, consisting of 68 lots.

Transtide Kingsview Development Ltd. is planning to construct up to 1,300 housing units on the side of Mount Tzouhalem, where the defunct Cliffs Over Maple Bay project was supposed to be constructed, in several phases during its expected 30 to 40-year phase-in.

Council gave the green light for the project to proceed last summer, but council’s approval was subject to registration of a covenant against the lands that requires the adoption of the phased-development agreement.

RELATED STORY: KINGSVIEW DEVELOPMENTS MOVES FORWARD

A PDA is a legal mechanism under the Local Government Act used to provide certainty for a local government and a developer on the phasing and timing of a development.

Numerous concerns have been raised over the project since it was first proposed, including the fear that increased development in the area would lead to more damage to Quamichan Lake.

There have been at least four reported dog deaths around Quamichan Lake since 2016, and all are suspected to be caused by ingesting toxic blue-green algae from the lake.

A task force set up to study the problem concluded that the nutrients that are causing the algae outbreak in the lake are coming from a number of sources, including run off from nearby construction sites.

As part of the PDA, council decided on March 7 that storm and rain-water flow off the site which is related to the work performed by the developer will be monitored, during and subsequent to construction.

The run off will not be allowed to exceed the determined pre-development nutrient-level baseline, provided that such excess is not caused for reasons beyond the reasonable control of the developer.

The date, time and place of the public hearing will be announced at a later date.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trans Mountain granted injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites
Next story
Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Just Posted

Public hearing on Kingsview Development in April

Project plans up to 1,300 housing units on the side of Mount Tzouhalem

Duncan/North Cowichan amalgamation referendum may be delayed

Government has yet to give green light to vote

Nanaimo trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway in Chemainus

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

Lowering the voting age not as crazy as it seems at first glance

It is important to make youth feel enfranchised, and get them interested in democratic participation

Co-op comes through for BC Games

Peninsula and Mid-Island Co-op have signed up as Signature Partners for the Games, supplying fuel.

VIDEO: 69th Cowichan Music Festival’s Sunday Highlights Concert stuns crowd with quality

A variety of superb performances showcases the talent of the Cowichan Valley’s young performers

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

The B.C. woman was ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Ontario Tories say Brown ineligible to run in riding for spring election

Former PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Trans Mountain granted injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites

Protesters must be restrained from obstructing the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, says a British Columbia Supreme Court judge

Most Read