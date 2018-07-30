Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

  • Jul. 30, 2018 9:43 a.m.
  • News

The province has issued a level three drought warning for much of the west coast, as streams dry up and temperatures ricochet up into the mid-30s.

In a bulletin issued Monday, the government said the warning applies to the entire coast, from the Alaska border to the Lower Mainland. The Skeena Nass and Stikine basins, Haida Gwaii, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands are all included.

A level three drought calls for voluntary water use reductions from municipal, agricultural and industrial users.

Although restrictions are currently voluntary, if officials see river and creek levels drop, they may suspend water licences or short-term water approvals to restore flows to minimum critical levels in the affected streams. If streams get too low, it can hurt any salmon or other wildlife living there.

People can save water in a few ways:

  • Limit outdoor watering
  • Do not water during the heat of the day or when it is windy
  • Consider planting drought-tolerant vegetation
  • Take shorter showers
  • Do not leave the tap running
  • Install water-efficient shower heads, taps and toilets

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting
Next story
Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Just Posted

People near Chemainus, Koksilah rivers asked to reduce water use as drought level rises

Level 3 hydrological drought rating now in effect

Crofton group brings in Routley to press for action on old elementary school site

Fire risk the greatest fear for residents until building gets demolished

North Cowichan moves forward with village plans around new hospital site

Hospital to be completed by 2024

Drivesmart column: Warning others of a breakdown crucial

What do you have to protect yourself and other road users in the event of a breakdown or collision?

Chemainus youth honoured for work with War Amps

Darevin Curnow, 8, lost foot in lawnmower accident

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact… Continue reading

Pulp mill struggles long-term, Premier John Horgan says

U.S. ‘assault’ on B.C.’s Catalyst Paper threatens workers, retirees

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

Gunter Kiphard from Frankfurt created this stunning high definition video of a… Continue reading

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in B.C. river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Most Read