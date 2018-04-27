Province to kick in share of amalgamation costs

Province expected to soon release how much it would financially contribute to the amalgamation process between Duncan and North Cowichan. (File photo)

With just days to go before the end of April, councillors in North Cowichan are wondering what financial contribution the province intends to provide towards the amalgamation process.

Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Selina Robinson sent a letter to the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan earlier this month giving the green light for a referendum on amalgamation of the two communities to take place on June 23.

As part of the process, Robinson said she would send both municipalities an “Offer of Restructure Assistance” in late April to help mitigate some of the interim and transitional costs related to governance change.

Typically in restructuring projects like an amalgamation, the Offer is shared with the electorate in advance of a vote as it contains important information about the financial and in-kind support that would be available to the new municipality, if that is the choice made by the voters.

Mark Ruttan, North Cowichan’s director of corporate affairs, told council at its meeting on April 18 that it’s still unknown how much the province would kick in to the costs of amalgamation, but the funding is expected to come from the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs as well as some funding from the solicitor general’s office to help cover any additional policing costs related to amalgamation.

“This information will be released when we receive it, and it’s expected before the referendum,” Ruttan said.

While it’s not known at this time what funding formula the province would use, the communities of Abbotsford and Matsqui amalgamated in 1993 and the one-time consolidation expenses of that amalgamation amounted to about $1.15 million, with the province covering approximately one-third of these expenses.

Coun. Al Siebring, who, along with Coun. Maeve Maguire, has been working on a joint committee with Duncan to prepare for the referendum, said preparations are well underway for the public information campaign on the issue, which is expected to pick up momentum in May.

“We’re trying to walk a fine line so we don’t sway voters one way or another when providing the information,” Siebring said.

“We encourage people looking for information on the referendum to check out the website www.youdecide.ca.”

The website currently contains links to two reports on amalgamation and provides people with an opportunity to sign up to receive news on amalgamation as soon as it becomes available.

The official launch of the website is May 7, as well as Facebook and Twitter pages that are linked on the website, which is six weeks before the referendum and information will be placed on the sites when available.

