Province to kick in share of amalgamation costs

But amount not yet known

Province expected to soon release how much it would financially contribute to the amalgamation process between Duncan and North Cowichan. (File photo)

With just days to go before the end of April, councillors in North Cowichan are wondering what financial contribution the province intends to provide towards the amalgamation process.

Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Selina Robinson sent a letter to the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan earlier this month giving the green light for a referendum on amalgamation of the two communities to take place on June 23.

RELATED STORY: PROVINCE RELEASES AMALGAMATION QUESTION

As part of the process, Robinson said she would send both municipalities an “Offer of Restructure Assistance” in late April to help mitigate some of the interim and transitional costs related to governance change.

Typically in restructuring projects like an amalgamation, the Offer is shared with the electorate in advance of a vote as it contains important information about the financial and in-kind support that would be available to the new municipality, if that is the choice made by the voters.

Mark Ruttan, North Cowichan’s director of corporate affairs, told council at its meeting on April 18 that it’s still unknown how much the province would kick in to the costs of amalgamation, but the funding is expected to come from the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs as well as some funding from the solicitor general’s office to help cover any additional policing costs related to amalgamation.

“This information will be released when we receive it, and it’s expected before the referendum,” Ruttan said.

While it’s not known at this time what funding formula the province would use, the communities of Abbotsford and Matsqui amalgamated in 1993 and the one-time consolidation expenses of that amalgamation amounted to about $1.15 million, with the province covering approximately one-third of these expenses.

Coun. Al Siebring, who, along with Coun. Maeve Maguire, has been working on a joint committee with Duncan to prepare for the referendum, said preparations are well underway for the public information campaign on the issue, which is expected to pick up momentum in May.

“We’re trying to walk a fine line so we don’t sway voters one way or another when providing the information,” Siebring said.

“We encourage people looking for information on the referendum to check out the website www.youdecide.ca.”

The website currently contains links to two reports on amalgamation and provides people with an opportunity to sign up to receive news on amalgamation as soon as it becomes available.

The official launch of the website is May 7, as well as Facebook and Twitter pages that are linked on the website, which is six weeks before the referendum and information will be placed on the sites when available.

Check out the Citizen’s special report on amalgamation in next Friday’s edition.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Workplace substance-use policies would help Canadians, employers: report

Just Posted

Editorial: Installing Wi-Fi in hospitals should be a priority

It boils down to a couple of major considerations: boredom and isolation.

Cowichan ballers Most Outstanding

Brentwood and Shawnigan players honoured at Seniors Classic

Mary Lowther column: Trellises worth their weight in rebar and wood

When I let them fall where they may, slugs came out of nowhere and dissolved any tomato or pea

Lexi Bainas column: Caregiving, empowering women, and then a little time to relax

We’ve got an author’s journey, a white-hot collective, a new kids’ book, and a way to jazz up your May

Revolving door for Isles at Kerry Park

Connors says goodbye, team welcomes Brendan Martin

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in

Three days after rampage, people still gathering at memorial to lay flowers and honour victims

Liberals urged to tax e-commerce services like Netflix

Trudeau has been adamant that his government wouldn’t increase taxes on online subscriptions

Why some B.C. daycares didn’t opt in to subsidy program

Deadline passes for program aimed at laying foundation for universal child care

Charges follow collisions between pickup and police vehicles in Nanaimo

Majore Jackson, 32, and Andrew John Bellwood, 47, from Nanaimo, face numerous charges

Nanaimo’s chief financial officer used city purchase card for 11 personal flights

Victor Mema has been on leave since early last month

Most Read