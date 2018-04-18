Province sets the question for referendum on amalgamation of North Cowichan and Duncan on June 23. (File photo)

Province releases amalgamation question for North Cowichan, Duncan

Referendum set for June 23

The question that will be asked of the citizens of North Cowichan and Duncan in the referendum on June 23 will be simple and straight forward.

In the letter sent by the Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Selina Robinson to both municipalities last week giving permission for the referendum on amalgamating the two communities, Robinson said the official question will be “Do you support the Corporation of the District of North Cowichan and the Corporation of the City of Duncan amalgamating into a new municipality?”

Hopes had been high that the referendum would be held sometime in early April, but it took longer than anticipated for Robinson to approve the process.

RELATED STORY: MINISTER CREATES UNCERTAINTY

In the letter Robinson said that staff at her ministry have been working alongside local government staff to ensure that the statutory processes related to an assent vote can be carried out in the given time frame for the referendum, given the requirements under the Local Government Act.

“I acknowledge that an assent vote is a resource-intensive process and I appreciate that both municipalities are of the view that they can be ready for the vote,” she said.

“An important focus will be to ensure that the electorate has access to the information they need to make an informed decision when voting.”

To ensure the public has the opportunity to access information related to the upcoming referendum, an impartial information campaign led by an external consultant will begin in May to provide information to the public in the weeks leading up to the referendum.

Residents are expected to be able to seek answers to their questions through a number of channels, including a dedicated website, a call-in line and several open houses, then determine for themselves whether the two municipalities should amalgamate.

Robinson said she will send both municipalities an “Offer of Restructure Assistance” in late April.

The intent of the Offer is to help mitigate some of the interim and transitional costs related to governance change.

Typically in restructuring projects like an amalgamation, the Offer is shared with the electorate in advance of a vote as it contains important information about the financial and in-kind support that would be available to the new municipality, if that is the choice made by the voters.

There is no information at this time as to how much financial and other assistance the ministry will offer.

“I am very pleased to support the Municipality of North Cowichan and the City of Duncan at arriving at this important stage in the process of considering future governance,” Robinson said.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’
Next story
Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

Just Posted

Silencing Lake Cowichan fire siren at night for trial period proposed

Following a request to council, the fire chief has taken a second look at night-time fire sirens

Province releases amalgamation question for North Cowichan, Duncan

Referendum set for June 23

Editorial: Scammers out in force in 2018 tax season

Scammers prey on regular people’s fear of being hit with a huge bill

Bring your memories of Sahtlam schools to May unveiling

The first teacher was Jeannie Wallace Blair. She had 10 students and was paid $30 a month salary.

Cowichan men’s soccer teams set for provincials

The BC Soccer adult provincial championships get underway this weekend

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

Last-ditch pipeline court challenge going ahead

Reference case to B.C. Court of Appeal by the end of April

B.C.’s Family Day officially moves to third Monday in February

Move brings B.C. in line with the rest of Canada

Flood funding assistance available

Disaster financial assistance applications being accepted until July

Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines

Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

A spokesman for refiners in Western Canada says any move to shut off the flow of refined fuel to B.C. could negatively affect refineries in the Edmonton area

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in England

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in London ahead of meetings with Queen, May

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate as economic growth moderates

The central bank kept its rate at 1.25 per cent Wednesday

Most Read