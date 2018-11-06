Police will be out to enforce the new speed limit between Cowichan Bay and Nanaimo as part of a larger initiative by the province to reduce collisions. (Citizen file)

Province reduces highway speed limit from Duncan to Nanaimo

The speed limit will decrease to 80 km/h from 90 km/h.

Get ready to slow down as you travel from Cowichan Bay, north along the highway to Nanaimo.

The B.C. government is rolling back speed limits on 15 sections of highway by 10 km/h including the Trans Canada Highway between Cowichan Bay and Nanaimo.

The speed limit will decrease to 80 km/h from 90 km/h.

Also on Vancouver Island, Highway 19 from Parksville to Campbell River will drop from 120 km/h to 110 km/h and from Bloedel to Sayward will go from 100 km/h to 90 km/h.

The changes are to begin immediately but it’ll take the rest of the week to change out signage.

There are no changes to speeds heading south from Duncan.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Claire Trevana said the speed limits had been increased back in 2014 by the previous government and since that time, the number of serious collisions has risen.

“We know people want to get where they’re going quickly. Our job is to help make sure they also get there safely,” Trevana said. “By rolling back speed limits slightly, our goal is to reduce accidents, keep roads open and protect the lives of British Columbians.”

Speed limits were increased as part of the 2014 Rural Safety and Speed Review. The transportation ministry examined three years worth of data along 1,300 kilometres of highway and opted to change the speed limits on 570 kilometres of road.

Police will be on the lookout for those breaking the new rules.

“BC RCMP Traffic Services members will be doing our part to enforce the reduced speed limits. Slowing down can significantly reduce the severity of a collision and the chance of drivers being severely injured or killed,” said RCMP Inspector Tim Walton, officer in charge, Island District Traffic Services. “As we shift into winter driving mode, police are reminding drivers to obey speed limits, adopt safe and defensive driving habits, and to drive sober and distraction-free.”

Previous story
Surrey, B.C., council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link
Next story
UPDATE: 18-year-old Nanaimo girl has been found safe

Just Posted

Province reduces highway speed limit from Duncan to Nanaimo

The speed limit will decrease to 80 km/h from 90 km/h.

Three-point weekend continues Caps’ turnaround

Cowichan has won three straight at home

Staples excited to take on role of mayor in Duncan

New council sworn in on Nov. 5

One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

Series of recent earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Last one on Halloween night

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Buyers could take the reigns in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Most Read