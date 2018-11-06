Province reduces highway speed limit from Duncan to Nanaimo

The speed limit will decrease to 80 km/h from 90 km/h.

Police will be out to enforce the new speed limit between Cowichan Bay and Nanaimo as part of a larger initiative by the province to reduce collisions. (Citizen file)

Get ready to slow down as you travel from Cowichan Bay, north along the highway to Nanaimo.

The B.C. government is rolling back speed limits on 15 sections of highway by 10 km/h including the Trans Canada Highway between Cowichan Bay and Nanaimo.

The speed limit will decrease to 80 km/h from 90 km/h.

Also on Vancouver Island, Highway 19 from Parksville to Campbell River will drop from 120 km/h to 110 km/h and from Bloedel to Sayward will go from 100 km/h to 90 km/h.

The changes are to begin immediately but it’ll take the rest of the week to change out signage.

There are no changes to speeds heading south from Duncan.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Claire Trevana said the speed limits had been increased back in 2014 by the previous government and since that time, the number of serious collisions has risen.

“We know people want to get where they’re going quickly. Our job is to help make sure they also get there safely,” Trevana said. “By rolling back speed limits slightly, our goal is to reduce accidents, keep roads open and protect the lives of British Columbians.”

Speed limits were increased as part of the 2014 Rural Safety and Speed Review. The transportation ministry examined three years worth of data along 1,300 kilometres of highway and opted to change the speed limits on 570 kilometres of road.

Police will be on the lookout for those breaking the new rules.

“BC RCMP Traffic Services members will be doing our part to enforce the reduced speed limits. Slowing down can significantly reduce the severity of a collision and the chance of drivers being severely injured or killed,” said RCMP Inspector Tim Walton, officer in charge, Island District Traffic Services. “As we shift into winter driving mode, police are reminding drivers to obey speed limits, adopt safe and defensive driving habits, and to drive sober and distraction-free.”