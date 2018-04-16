NANAIMO NEWS BULLETIN file photo

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Bunny owners can now get their hands on a vaccine to protect their pets against rabbit hemorrhagic disease.

The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture announced Monday that the first batch of vaccine has arrived from France and is being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics.

According to a B.C. government press release, the province bought all the vaccine the manufacturer had available – 1,090 individual doses and 42 multi-dose vials. Another shipment is expected next month.

“The vaccine needed to be imported by the province through a specialized emergency-use federal-permitting process,” the press release notes.

RELATED: Nanaimo animal control says 300 dead rabbits recovered

RELATED: Rabbit owners in the region warned about deadly virus

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease is “extremely infectious and lethal,” causing internal bleeding and organ damage, the release adds.

The ministry notes that tests have been done on the dead bodies of 20 feral rabbits and seven domestic rabbits; 19 of the 20 feral rabbits died of rabbit hemorrhagic disease and two of seven domestic rabbits died of the disease. Rabbits that tested positive were from Nanaimo, Comox, Courtenay, Parksville, Delta and Richmond.

The ministry is continuing to test for the disease, but as of last week said there were no plans to investigate the source of the disease.

The disease poses no threat to other animals or to humans. For information about keeping pet rabbits safe, follow this link.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province releases amalgamation question for North Cowichan, Duncan
Next story
Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

Just Posted

Silencing Lake Cowichan fire siren at night for trial period proposed

Following a request to council, the fire chief has taken a second look at night-time fire sirens

Province releases amalgamation question for North Cowichan, Duncan

Referendum set for June 23

Editorial: Scammers out in force in 2018 tax season

Scammers prey on regular people’s fear of being hit with a huge bill

Bring your memories of Sahtlam schools to May unveiling

The first teacher was Jeannie Wallace Blair. She had 10 students and was paid $30 a month salary.

Cowichan men’s soccer teams set for provincials

The BC Soccer adult provincial championships get underway this weekend

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Bail denied for woman who kept remains of 6 infants in storage locker

Andrea Giesbrecht of Winnipeg will remain behind bars until her appeal is heard

We finally have a theory for why curling rocks curl, says B.C. physicist

Think you know why a curling rock curls? Think again.

Most Read