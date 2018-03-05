The government has purchased approximately 230 hectares for $9 million that will become part of Malahat Nation’s treaty lands. The property is part of the former Bamberton lands. (File photo)

Province buys land for Malahat Nation

The 230 hectares will become part of First Nation’s treaty lands

The province is taking action to advance treaty negotiations with Malahat Nation through the purchase of private land.

The government has purchased approximately 230 hectares for $9 million on southern Vancouver Island, which is intended to become part of the First Nation’s treaty lands when a treaty is concluded and comes into effect.

The land is within the Malahat Lands, formerly known as Bamberton, located about 40 kilometres north of Victoria.

Malahat Nation has renamed the site Malahat Lands to reflect the First Nation’s ownership and a new beginning for the property.

“Our government is committed to making meaningful progress on treaties and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples,” said Scott Fraser, minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

“This land purchase is a tangible demonstration of how the province is doing things differently and taking an approach with Indigenous communities, based on partnership, respect and recognition of rights. We’ll see the benefits of this investment in Malahat Nation as we complete and implement a treaty, and as the nation develops its lands in ways that create jobs and support the economic, social and cultural needs of its people. When a First Nation prospers, its neighbours prosper.”

B.C. and Canada are in treaty final agreement negotiations with Malahat Nation in a region of B.C. with a scarcity of Crown land available for treaties.

The provincial land purchase is one of the many ways the province is advancing treaty negotiations and achieving comprehensive reconciliation with Indigenous communities, according to a government press release.

“Malahat Nation is working hard to build a strong, lasting government that will provide a sustainable economy, bettering families and focusing on our children to come,” said Malahat Nation councillor Matt Harry.

“The treaty land acquisition will triple our land base and better enable us to provide this.”

