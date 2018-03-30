School District 79 is one of more than 50 school districts to receive provincial funding for maintenance and upgrades. (Citizen file)

Province announces more than $900K new cash for school maintenance in Cowichan

Province offers $2.86 million to SD79

The provincial government’s School Enhancement Program is giving the Cowichan Valley School district roughly $2.86 million to upgrade the region’s schools.

Only $968,579 is new money, however. More than half of the funds School District 79 receives each year already — an annual facilities grant of $1,887,945 for routine school maintenance costs. How that portion of the funds will be spent has not yet been decided but the new money has already been earmarked.

Cowichan’s share is: $800,000 in school enhancement program funding for roofing upgrades at eight schools and $168,597 in school bus replacement program funding for one replacement school bus.

“We are very pleased that the ministry is providing additional funds to our school district, so we can complete needed upgrades at some of our school facilities and to our bus fleet,” said Candace Spilsbury, chair of the Board of Education. “Ensuring our children are learning in well-maintained school facilities is very important to the board. This funding is a welcome investment into our children’s learning.”

The province announced a $198 million pot for maintenance funding on March 27.

“Students deserve to learn in schools that are well maintained and operating the way they should. That’s why we’ve boosted funding to these programs by more than $20 million over last year,” said Education Minister Rob Fleming. “We are supporting B.C. schools with this funding, so students, teachers and school district staff can focus their energy to where it matters most — in the classroom.”

Nanaimo-North Cowichan MP Doug Routley said Cowichan students will benefit from safer, more efficient and comfortable schools thanks to the funding.

“For far too long school districts have struggled to secure funding for much needed maintenance projects,” said Routley in a news release. “I am happy to say our government is taking steps to address these funding issues and today’s announcement will help ensure there is a better focus on student safety, both on buses and in the classroom.”

Previous story
Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Just Posted

Province announces more than $900K new cash for school maintenance in Cowichan

Province offers $2.86 million to SD79

VIDEO: Tsets’uw Suwa’lum games provide opportunity

Whitecaps, CFL star inspire young athletes

Cowichan woman takes home big Women’s Institute prize

The Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Award is presented to a member who has shown outstanding leadership

Cowichan free of rabbit haemorrhagic disease — so far

The virus has been confirmed in Comox, Nanaimo and Delta

Editorial: School re-opening positive news for the whole Cowichan Valley

Years of school closures, which have seriously impacted families and entire communities

VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Awards all around

Dave Ferguson recently won a national award for his contribution within the fire service.

Coming up in Cowichan: Cancer Society canvassers take to the street

Roxanne Caldwell from Duncan knows the devastating impact cancer has on Canadians.

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

The man is believed to be from Victoria and police are now involved

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Most Read