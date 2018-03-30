Province announces more than $900K new cash for school maintenance in Cowichan

School District 79 is one of more than 50 school districts to receive provincial funding for maintenance and upgrades. (Citizen file)

The provincial government’s School Enhancement Program is giving the Cowichan Valley School district roughly $2.86 million to upgrade the region’s schools.

Only $968,579 is new money, however. More than half of the funds School District 79 receives each year already — an annual facilities grant of $1,887,945 for routine school maintenance costs. How that portion of the funds will be spent has not yet been decided but the new money has already been earmarked.

Cowichan’s share is: $800,000 in school enhancement program funding for roofing upgrades at eight schools and $168,597 in school bus replacement program funding for one replacement school bus.

“We are very pleased that the ministry is providing additional funds to our school district, so we can complete needed upgrades at some of our school facilities and to our bus fleet,” said Candace Spilsbury, chair of the Board of Education. “Ensuring our children are learning in well-maintained school facilities is very important to the board. This funding is a welcome investment into our children’s learning.”

The province announced a $198 million pot for maintenance funding on March 27.

“Students deserve to learn in schools that are well maintained and operating the way they should. That’s why we’ve boosted funding to these programs by more than $20 million over last year,” said Education Minister Rob Fleming. “We are supporting B.C. schools with this funding, so students, teachers and school district staff can focus their energy to where it matters most — in the classroom.”

Nanaimo-North Cowichan MP Doug Routley said Cowichan students will benefit from safer, more efficient and comfortable schools thanks to the funding.

“For far too long school districts have struggled to secure funding for much needed maintenance projects,” said Routley in a news release. “I am happy to say our government is taking steps to address these funding issues and today’s announcement will help ensure there is a better focus on student safety, both on buses and in the classroom.”