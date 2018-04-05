Prepare for traffic flow changes on the Malahat

Malahat traffic flow changes

Shifting lanes and temporary lane markers along the Trans Canada Highway between McCurdy Road and south of Aspen Road on Highway 1 are going to be the norm for awhile as safety improvements on the Malahat continue.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure advised on April 3 that as of the following day, “traffic will begin shifting into temporary alignments that will be in place 24/7 until mid-May, while crews lower the existing highway grade at two locations near Aspen Road, and replace a culvert under the highway south of McCurdy Road.”

What it means for drivers is delays of up to 20 minutes and intermittent stoppages to facilitate blasting work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and during the day outside of key commuter times, from Monday through Thursday.

The speed limit in construction zones is 60 km/h at all times.