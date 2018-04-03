Premier John Horgan (right) made an announcement Tuesday morning, alongside Penticton Mayor Andrew Jakubeit and Penticton and District Manufactured Home Owners Association president Hugh Chown, before heading to the Oliver area to kick off B.C. Wine Month. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

  • Apr. 3, 2018 4:07 p.m.
  • News

The B.C. govrnment is using the month of April to promote local wines, declaring it B.C. Wine Month.

“B.C. wineries enrich our communities, attracting tourism to our province and opening up employment opportunities,” said Premier John Horgan in a news release. “B.C. Wine Month is our chance to raise a glass in celebration of our delicious local wines and the hardworking people who make them.”

Horgan spent Tuesday touring the Okanagan, including a talk with West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater about the speculation tax in the morning, a housing announcement with Mayor Andrew Jakubeit in Penticton and, later, a tour of the Tinhorn Creek winery in Oliver.

For that tour, he was joined by Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and Miles Prodan, president and CEO of the B.C. Wine Institute.

“All month long we will be celebrating B.C. wine and encouraging everyone to learn more about the province’s wine industry, from the growing and harvesting of the grapes, to winemaking and wine and food pairings, and everything in between,” said Popham.

The B.C. Wine Month campaign is intended to showcase wines produced in the province, and will feature B.C. Vintners Quality Alliance wine in B.C. Liquor Stores.

The campaign will also include sommeliers and chefs teaming up for wine and food-pairing events in B.C. VQA wine stores.

B.C. Wine Month will also tie into Buy B.C.: Eat Drink Local, a dine-out campaign run by the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association. This promotion will highlight local food and beverages to customers during the month of May.

“We are grateful for provincial support to promote the many B.C. grape growers and wineries, most of which are small, family-owned and operated businesses, here at home,” said Prodan.

“Celebrating all things grown, crushed, raised and produced in B.C., we are working with restaurants, retail liquor stores, tourism organizations, including Destination BC, and wineries themselves throughout the province, in a collaboration of efforts to support B.C. Wine Month.”

During B.C. Wine Month, the BC Wine Institute will be holding a sweepstake competition. The grand prize is an all-inclusive trip for two to the Chef Meets BC Grape Taste of the Okanagan signature event in the heart of B.C.’s wine country.

For more information on the sweepstake competition and the events going-on during April, locations and dates of dinners, visit the B.C. Wine Institute website.

Previous story
B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals
Next story
REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

Just Posted

Fire claims motorhome in Duncan driveway

A charred pile of twisted metal was all that was left of… Continue reading

49ers’ cup celebrations on hold after protest

Gorge given option of replaying last seven minutes

Cowichan celebrates Easter

Egg hunts and more keep Valley kids busy

Opinions mixed in Cowichan on E&N railway viability

“Rebuilding the railway and running it as a commuter and freight operation would be fantastic.”

Streaming TV service coming for library patrons

A new service being offered by the Vancouver Island Regional Library is… Continue reading

‘Teddy’s trial’ postponed till May 1; protesters disappointed

Before they discovered that the trial has been postponed, a dozen protesters gathered at courthouse

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Alcohol consumption on the rise on Vancouver Island

The increase has led to more hospitalizations as a result of alcohol consumption

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Most Read