Canada Post workers on strike in Whitehorse on Nov. 9, 2018. (Yukon News)

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Canada Post workers have walked out of a major mail processing centre in Vancouver and are picketing in the Gaspe area of Quebec as rotating strikes continue across the country.

Canada Post says in a statement that Vancouver is a key processing hub for mail and parcels in Canada, so the union’s rotating strike will have a significant impact on operations and cause further backlogs.

READ MORE: How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

READ MORE: 3,400 Metro Vancouver postal workers go on strike

It says customers across the country should expect delivery delays.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for two bargaining units after 10 months of negotiations.

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country.

The union has called on a national overtime ban for both of its major bargaining units, meaning workers will not work more than an eight-hour day and no more than a 40-hour week.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island restaurant owner sentenced for sexual interference with a minor

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cadets, Legion members, general public place white crosses on veterans’ graves

The ceremony of placing a white cross on the grave of a veteran unites communities

Sarah Simpson column: The best Halloween night treat

I wanted to know more about the mysterious young messenger so I emailed him back.

T.W. Paterson column: The story behind the lost certificate (part 1)

Honour and a privilege to have been able to bring a little bit of life back to another soldier

Caps fall to Powell River Kings

Visitors score three powerplay goals in second period

Cowichan Div. 2 women swamped on Saltspring Island trip

Soccer team returns to action at home on Nov. 16

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver still an impressive 4-0-2 in last six games

Hockey player’s flow a no-go for BCHL poll

Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes left off best hockey hair poll

Cyclist killed in Port Alberni

Teenage boy succumbed to injuries the morning after collision with vehicle

Most Read