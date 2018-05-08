Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of an alleged shooting at B.C. Ferries Departure Bay terminal. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Coroner called after reported shooting at Departure Bay ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will look into this morning’s incident

B.C. Coroners Service has been called after a reported police shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal.

A witness told the News Bulletin he heard gunfire and saw a cluster of police vehicles at the terminal as the Queen of Cowichan was unloading in advance of a scheduled 10:40 a.m. sailing.

Frank Leonard, chairman of the B.C. Agricultural Land Commission, said he was travelling from Campbell River to Richmond on business when the incident happened a little after 10:15 a.m.

“I heard a boom like a backfire of a truck and a couple of seconds [later] I heard bang, bang, bang, that sounded like gunfire,” he said.

He saw a cluster of police vehicles and saw B.C. Ambulance Service arrive on scene.

“An announcement came on to get in your car because there’d been a police incident,” Leonard said, adding that passengers were calm and the scene was very quiet.

About 20 minutes later, disembarking resumed via the departures lanes, and the Queen of Cowichan sailed less than half an hour behind schedule.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed via social media that “investigators are being deployed to Nanaimo for a police-related incident.”

Sgt. Jon Stuart, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said all comment about the incident would come from RCMP’s E Division headquarters on the Lower Mainland.

“The IIO will be attending later, so at this point we’re not going to be releasing any further information about what happened,” he said.

Stuart would not confirm any details about injuries or fatalities or even if police were involved in the shooting.

Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries spokeswoman, confirmed there was a police incident and ferry traffic will be affected.

“We are continuing to operate in and out of our Departure Bay terminal,” Marshall told the News Bulletin. “The ships will be running a bit behind schedule though because we’re using the vehicle booths to discharge traffic. Right now the exit lanes are closed, so it’s a bit of a re-route for our customers and that should carry on for at least a couple of hours probably.”

Previous story
B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province
Next story
B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Just Posted

Coroner called after reported shooting at Departure Bay ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will look into this morning’s incident

Chemainus tenor performs music of three knights

Lavigne opens Island tour in Comox Friday, with Chemainus shows on May 12

Growth of rugby sevens shows at Island championship

Shawnigan and Cowichan advance to provincials this weekend

North Cowichan considers increasing dog off-leash opportunities

Municipality looks for public input

Fire crews battle blaze at empty house on Arnhem Road

South End fire crew responding

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Most Read