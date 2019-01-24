Positive prognosis for poisoned Cowichan Valley eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

Veterinary technicians at VCA Canada Island Animal Hospital treat two bald eagles after a spate of poisonings in North Cowichan earlier this month. (Submitted)

The prognosis is good for six bald eagles that were found poisoned in the Cowichan Valley earlier this month.

According to Robyn Radcliffe, general manager at The Raptors in North Cowichan, the birds are expected to survive, and should be released in the near future.

“We’ve tabled their release for another few days,” Radcliffe said on Thursday afternoon. “We were hoping for the weekend, but they are not quite ready.”

SEE MORE: 12 poisoned eagles found in Cowichan Valley

One bird might be ready to go on Sunday or Monday, depending on how she heals from her treatment. The birds will probably be released one or two at a time, Radcliffe added.

“It all depends on what their needs are and where they are at with recovery,” she said.

The six surviving eagles were among 12 that were found suffering from poisoning between Jan. 16 and 19 in an area of North Cowichan around Herd Road. The other six were dead when they were found. No further victims have been discovered since last Saturday.

The birds are believed to have fed off the carcass of a euthanized farm animal that was not properly disposed of. An investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service is underway. Conservation officers were not available for comment on Thursday.

Anyone who finds a dead or sick eagle should contact the Raptor Rescue Society at 778-936-0732.