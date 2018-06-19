Shaun Stevenson was named the Port of Prince Rupert’s new president and CEO on June 19. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

After 10 months, the Port of Prince Rupert has announced Shaun Stevenson as its new hire for president and CEO, replacing Don Krusel.

“I’ve had the tremendous opportunity to work with the Port now for 21 years,” Stevenson said after the announcement at the port’s Annual Public Meeting on June 19.

Stevenson’s prior role with the port was as its Vice President of trade development and public affairs, working on the port’s expansion, attracting new business and investments. Stevenson has also worked with First Nations, government and community stakeholders. He was selected out of 67 applicants.

READ MORE: Krusel announces retirement

“I think I’ve had an opportunity to grow with the Port of Prince Rupert,” he said. “I’ve been involved with many of our business development initiatives that have led to the growth and expansion of the port. I also think I have a deep connection with the community. I’m a proud resident of Prince Rupert.”

Bud Smith, the port’s chair who introduced Stevenson as CEO, thanked the interim CEO Joe Rektor for his 10-month leadership.

“Thanks to Joe’s steady leadership, the Board had the opportunity to engage deeply in this recruitment process, providing us with the utmost confidence that Shaun is the right choice to be the Port of Prince Rupert’s leader into the future,” Smith said in a press release.

“Shaun has played an integral role in the Port’s development from a relatively small concern to a North American gateway that is playing a vital role in delivering and expanding market access to Canadian shippers, industries, and their communities. Shaun’s deep understanding of the Port’s role in adding value to global trade is outstanding, as his ability to communicate and develop strong relationships with our partners.”

READ MORE: Port begins search for Krusel’s replacement


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Senate officially passes Canada’s marijuana legalization bill

Just Posted

Best of the T-Birds honoured at awards night

Oliver Castle and Emma Dewit named Athletes of the Year

CLBC hosts unique Ladies 2 Bowl 6 Pack

Winning team hails from Juan de Fuca

Protesters gather as date set for dog abuse trial

Roughly 15 animal rights supporters gathered at the Duncan Law Courts Tuesday… Continue reading

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Driver hospitalized after truck hits pole on Malahat

The pole prevented the red truck from travelling down a steep embankment.

Protesters gather as date set for dog abuse trial

Roughly 15 animal rights supporters gathered at the Duncan Law Courts Tuesday… Continue reading

Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

Senate officially passes Canada’s marijuana legalization bill

Bill C-45 now moves to royal assent, which is the final step in the legislative process

Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

But a B.C. mosquito expert says the heat wave will help keep the pests at bay

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of Vancouver Island couple

William Talbott of SeaTac was arraigned Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

Five B.C. families stuck in Japan as Canada refuses visas for adopted babies

Lawyer points to change in American policy around adoptions from Japan

Most Read