Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to investigate after a man died in a police-involved incident involving a taser.

According to police, Chilliwack RCMP responded to reports of a possible parental child abduction in the area of Vedder Road and Wells Road just after 2 p.m.

@iiobc investigators have been deployed to a fatal incident in Chilliwack. A statement will be issued in due course. — IIOBC (@iiobc) February 25, 2018

A father, having a supervised visit with his child, allegedly attempted to flee on foot with the child, police said.

Police quickly located the man and child. However, when the man resisted arrest police used a taser and the male went into medical distress.

Officers began and continued resuscitation efforts until ambulance personnel arrived and assumed resuscitation efforts. The man was transported to a Chilliwack hospital but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The child was physically unharmed and reunited with its mother at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has been contacted by police and it is now investigating to see if there is any link between police action and the man’s death.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.