Police use vehicle to take down suspect wielding knife at Nanaimo park

A Nanaimo man was injured when police used a vehicle to effect his arrest Wednesday, March 7.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the 33-year-old suspect has a propensity for violence, weapons and unpredictable behaviour and sustained minor scrapes and bruises when police used a vehicle to assist in his arrest, shortly before 10 a.m. near the ParticipAction Park in Beban Park.

The incident began when an RCMP officer on patrol saw the man, whom the officer knew was arrestable for breaching his release conditions from a previous violation. As the officer approached, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife, told the officer he would kill him and then ran off.

The officer, who’d had a previous violent encounter with the suspect, pulled out his firearm and gave pursuit and alerted other officers the suspect was armed and headed toward the Altrusa Playground where there were young children with their parents.

Another officer arrived and, taking into account his safety and the safety of nearby children and pedestrians, opted to strike the suspect at low speed with the front of his police vehicle. The suspect flipped onto the vehicle’s hood and then fell on the ground allowing the other officer to seize the knife and take him into custody.

The suspect was treated at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for his injuries and is facing numerous charges including, but not limited to, several breach of condition charges, possession of a weapon and uttering threats.