Police use vehicle to take down suspect wielding knife at Nanaimo park

Suspect sustained minor injuries during arrest after allegedly threatening RCMP officer

A Nanaimo man was injured when police used a vehicle to effect his arrest Wednesday, March 7.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the 33-year-old suspect has a propensity for violence, weapons and unpredictable behaviour and sustained minor scrapes and bruises when police used a vehicle to assist in his arrest, shortly before 10 a.m. near the ParticipAction Park in Beban Park.

The incident began when an RCMP officer on patrol saw the man, whom the officer knew was arrestable for breaching his release conditions from a previous violation. As the officer approached, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife, told the officer he would kill him and then ran off.

The officer, who’d had a previous violent encounter with the suspect, pulled out his firearm and gave pursuit and alerted other officers the suspect was armed and headed toward the Altrusa Playground where there were young children with their parents.

Another officer arrived and, taking into account his safety and the safety of nearby children and pedestrians, opted to strike the suspect at low speed with the front of his police vehicle. The suspect flipped onto the vehicle’s hood and then fell on the ground allowing the other officer to seize the knife and take him into custody.

The suspect was treated at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for his injuries and is facing numerous charges including, but not limited to, several breach of condition charges, possession of a weapon and uttering threats.

Previous story
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks issues during his visit to Cowichan
Next story
B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

Just Posted

Island championship showcases Grade 9 hoops

Host Shawnigan Lake School and fellow local entry Duncan Christian School both… Continue reading

Chamber lauded for Lady of the Lake support

“Thank you Chamber for being our biggest supporter over all these years.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks issues during his visit to Cowichan

NDP leader finishing four-day tour of Island

Best-ever provincials for Cowichan high school wrestlers

With one of the deepest and most dedicated contingents in the history… Continue reading

2017 a great year for Cowichan Lake: Chamber

Chamber membership has reached 111 — its highest number in recent memory

VIDEO: Excitement growing as Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Park opening discussed

It’s not spring, but baseball was on the agenda as Kelly Bergstrom meets with Lake Cowichan council

Police use vehicle to take down suspect wielding knife at Nanaimo park

Suspect sustained minor injuries during arrest after allegedly threatening RCMP officer

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Most Read