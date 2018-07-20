Police to provide update on case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

McArthur worked as a landscaper, allegedly concealed the remains of seven men in planters

Toronto police say they will be providing an update today in the case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

The 10 a.m. news conference at Toronto police headquarters comes a week after investigators completed an exploration of a site where the 66-year-old is accused of burying the bodies of numerous men.

The dig took place at a central Toronto home where McArthur worked as a landscaper and allegedly concealed the remains of seven men in planters on the property.

READ MORE: More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Police previously searched the home during the winter, but returned in warmer temperatures and conducted a more extensive dig.

McArthur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder.

The majority of the alleged victims were men with ties to Toronto’s gay community, many of whom had been missing for years.

The Canadian Press

