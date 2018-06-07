Police are looking for a suspect in three break ins in Chemainus. (File photo)

Police seek suspect in Chemainus break ins

Three break ins reported on June 1

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating three break ins that occurred sometime around 8 p.m. on June 1 in Chemainus.

Three businesses downtown all had been broken into, resulting in an undetermined amount of cash stolen.

A male suspect was caught on video surveillance and described as having a slender build and wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie with white lettering on the back across the shoulders.

It is reasonable to believe that this same man may be responsible for all three incidents as they happened within the same time frame and in the same geographical area within the small downtown core of Chemainus.

If you have any further information regarding these incidents, please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com.

You can also text a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.

