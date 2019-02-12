Police seek help locating pair known to be in Victoria in December

Pair thought to be travelling West Coast

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s assistance to locate George Eoll and Joanna Lopez.

Police believe the two stayed in Victoria in December but, as they’re living a transient lifestyle, they’ve left and are thought to be travelling on the West Coast.

Eoll is 39 years old, and has brown hair, and brown eyes. Lopez is 25 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers and family members are concerned for their well-being and ask anybody that sees them to call 9-1-1. It is not known where they travelled to after being in Victoria, and officers hope to spread this information as far as possible.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Dramatic dashcam video shows semi truck roll-over in Abbotsford
Next story
Fake Facebook account impersonates Victoria mayor

Just Posted

Weather postpones Duncan walk for missing and murdered, but support for families strong

Nasty weather was no match for people who are grieving the loss… Continue reading

Climbing event chalked up as a towering success

Five schools compete in Chalk n’ Choc at Mount Prevost School

Have you seen Raine Cook? Duncan woman missing

Cook was last seen in the Duncan area in the week before Feb. 8.

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Snow creates chaos for outdoor sports

Soccer and rugby hit hard by nature’s blast

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read