One of two pickups John Wesley Reginald Shaw has been known to drive. (Submitted)

Police seek help finding wanted Duncan man

The Duncan man is wanted on three outstanding charges

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for 43-year-old John Wesley Reginald Shaw.

The Duncan man is wanted on three outstanding charges: flight from police, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Shaw was last known to be driving either a stolen 2017 white Toyota Tacoma or a 2008 silver Dodge Ram. Both vehicles display stolen licence plates.

“We are asking the public to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP with any information that you may have on this man and these vehicles associated to him,” said detachment spokesperson Const. Pam Bolton. “Mr. Shaw is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, please call 911.”

Those with information related to Shaw’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), cowichancrimestoppers.com or by text by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637.

 

