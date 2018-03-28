Police say Vancouver Island city is a ‘cyborg-free zone’

Nanaimo RCMP arrested a man earlier this month who claimed he had come face-to-face with a cyborg

Nanaimo RCMP arrested a man earlier this month who claimed he had come face-to-face with a cyborg.

According to an e-mail to the News Bulletin, police arrived at a location in the 500 block of Ninth Street on March 15 at about 6 p.m. to deal with a call regarding an unwanted person.

They located an individual who claimed an encounter with a cyborg, and RCMP “proceeded to explain that Nanaimo is a cyborg-free zone,” noted a police press release.

The release added that while RCMP officers are trained to deal with many different types of situations, “handling cyborgs seemed to have been left off the training syllabus at depot.”

The man was taken to cells at the RCMP detachment and police say alcohol was a factor in the incident.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike
Next story
Business notes: Website looks to highlight Cowichan Valley businesses

Just Posted

Business notes: Website looks to highlight Cowichan Valley businesses

Currently 56 B.C.-based food and beverage companies are featured

Changing shopping patterns could change look of downtown Lake Cowichan

What will the community’s main street look like in future as business adapts to new ideas

Video/photo gallery: Special Olympics take on the Capitals

Teams met in February for annual floor hockey showdown

New kid on the block: Small Block Brewing opens in the Cowichan Valley

Offering British style ales, new brewery plans to stay small

Brothers and former Caps battling in WHL playoffs

Saltspring’s Toppings played minor hockey in Cowichan Valley

Sesquicentennial Totem unveiled in Duncan

Project part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations

Police say Vancouver Island city is a ‘cyborg-free zone’

Nanaimo RCMP arrested a man earlier this month who claimed he had come face-to-face with a cyborg

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

VIDEO: B.C. team dominates Karate Canada national championship

Record-setting performance celebrated by Karate B.C.

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Savings only apply to children in licensed child care programs

Most Read