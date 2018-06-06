Police respond to shooting incident in Mill Bay

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

Six shots were fired into a home and a vehicle on Hayden Place in Mill Bay on May 31 in an incident police are calling a targeted shooting.

The incident took place at approximately 11:45 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

“The police have no reason to believe at this time that any member of the public is at risk or in danger,” she said.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

If anyone has information on the incident, they can call the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514, or Crimstoppers at 1-800-222-8477

