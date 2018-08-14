Police, muni on site of break-in at water treatment plant

Investigation being conducted but no public safety concern, officer says

Police vehicles on the site of an unspecified incident near the Chemainus River. (Photo by Don Bodger)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and Municipality of North Cowichan staff were on site at a water treatment plant north of the green bridge over the Chemainus River on the Trans Canada Highway Tuesday morning.

There was a break-in at the facility, according to Natasha Horsman, North Cowichan’s Manager of Communications and Strategic Initiatives.

The matter is under investigation.

An RCMP spokesman at the site said there was “no safety concern” for the public.

Three police vehicles and two municipal trucks were at the location to survey the situation.