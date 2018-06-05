Police mum on Black Bridge incident

Police had an area of the dike near the Black Bridge over the Cowichan River cordoned off on Monday evening. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP deployed a canine team to the area around the Black Bridge on Monday evening but details are sparse as to why.

One thing is clear: it is not related to the missing persons case involving 41-year-old Ben Kilmer, detachment spokesperson Const. Pam Bolton confirmed on Tuesday morning.

She was not at liberty to discuss further details of the case, citing an ongoing investigation.

“At this point all we can say is that we did get a call yesterday to assist EHS [paramedics] and we did attend but it’s currently under investigation,” Bolton said.

Witnesses reported seeing a ambulance by the old Vancouver Island University campus on Cowichan Way at roughly 3:30 p.m.

By 5 p.m. police were on the scene and yellow police tape was up near the dike. Investigators were still there as the sun set and beyond. A police dog was at work and left the scene just after 10 p.m.

Bolton said officers are currently working on the file and more details will come eventually.

“There will be something further to report on but not at this time,” she said.