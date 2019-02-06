Police looking for witnesses after crash snarls traffic at Trunk and Lakes

A possible drunk driver plus a busy intersection equals two hours of disruption for motorists

Traffic at Trunk and Lakes Roads was disrupted for a couple of hours following a single vehicle accident on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say the crash occurred about 9:25 p.m., and while police were on scene, “officers noted alleged symptoms of impairment on the male driver of the vehicle involved.”

An ambulance was called and the lone vehicle occupant was taken to Cowichan District Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Traffic was snarled for a couple of hours while the incident was investigated and Mounties are asking anyone who saw the accident to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers.

Inspector Chris Bear, officer in charge of North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, also took the opportunity to point out that “impaired driving remains a priority for our officers and [that] those who choose to drive while impaired jeopardize the safety of everyone in the community.”

Police are continuing their investigation.

Previous story
B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information
Next story
Organ donation saved record 502 lives last year in B.C.

Just Posted

Soccer’s Year of the Cougar continues

Cowichan over-30 team remains unbeaten in 2019

Police looking for witnesses after crash snarls traffic at Trunk and Lakes

A possible drunk driver plus a busy intersection equals two hours of disruption for motorists

Kaelin Leddy paces Red Arrow with three goals

Cowichan crushes JDF Pilgrims 7-0

VIDEO: Job creation scene is changing in the Valley: Melmock tells Lake Cowichan council

Most jobs are in retail and health care but these are not higher paying sectors

Spike in property crimes in Lake Cowichan

Victims should call police

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish

Pending approvals, the structure would be the first of its kind in North America

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Picky eater or health problem? B.C. doctor talks about an unfamiliar disorder

Children with ARFID avoid certain foods based on their appearance, brand, smell and texture

OD patients given medicine at Vancouver ER as part of unique program

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Most Read