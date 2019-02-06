Police looking for witnesses after crash snarls traffic at Trunk and Lakes

A possible drunk driver plus a busy intersection equals two hours of disruption for motorists

Traffic at Trunk and Lakes Roads was disrupted for a couple of hours following a single vehicle accident on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say the crash occurred about 9:25 p.m., and while police were on scene, “officers noted alleged symptoms of impairment on the male driver of the vehicle involved.”

An ambulance was called and the lone vehicle occupant was taken to Cowichan District Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Traffic was snarled for a couple of hours while the incident was investigated and Mounties are asking anyone who saw the accident to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers.

Inspector Chris Bear, officer in charge of North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, also took the opportunity to point out that “impaired driving remains a priority for our officers and [that] those who choose to drive while impaired jeopardize the safety of everyone in the community.”

Police are continuing their investigation.