Police dog Jager. PHOTO SUBMITTED

B.C. police dog helps in arrest of suspect found hiding in bushes

30-year-old woman from Campbell River arrested in Nanaimo

A police dog helped in the capture of a suspect who had been wanted around Vancouver Island.

A 30-year-old woman from Campbell River was arrested on a number of outstanding warrants after an incident in the early-morning hours Tuesday in the Diver Laker area.

A resident of Verte Place called police to report three people with flashlights near a parked vehicle, and RCMP attended the scene and found an Acura which had been reported stolen four days prior.

Police Dog Services, with Jager, was able to establish a track and found a woman allegedly hiding in the bushes about 10 metres away.

READ MORE: Police dogs ‘ambigous’ signal centre of fentanyl trafficking case

“The female suspect refused to do as commanded by [the officer], and after a short altercation with Jager, she was taken into police custody, and arrested for possession of stolen property relating to the stolen vehicle,” noted the RCMP press release. “The female received several puncture wounds.”

The woman was transported to hospital and treated for her injuries, then later taken into police custody.

Sarah Marleau was also arrested on a number of warrants originating out of Campbell River, Courtenay and North Cowichan. The warrants included assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, fraud, possession of stolen property and breach of an undertaking.

She is slated to appear in provincial court today, Jan. 31, in Courtenay.


Most Read