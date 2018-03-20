Plane filled with smoke lands at Nanaimo Airport

WestJet flight came in from Vancouver

An airplane was met on the runway at Nanaimo Airport by firefighters after the plane’s cabin filled with smoke.

A WestJet Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprop flying from Vancouver to Nanaimo alerted ground crews as it landed at the airport on Tuesday afternoon.

All onboard were reported safe and uninjured.

More to come.

